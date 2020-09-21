Health officials may announce decision on reopening bars on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials said a decision on whether to re-open bars in Shelby County could be announced on Monday.

It’s been a tough few months for bars and limited service restaurants. They were forced to close twice because of rising case numbers.

Health officials said they would have to wait until the weekend to measure any spike from the Labor Day weekend. The good news is that only 120 new cases were reported on Sunday, which is far less than the more than 400 new daily cases that were being reported in July.

The bad news is that after weeks of falling, the number of new cases is trending back upwards. The positivity rate in the county is ticking back up as well and now sits at 12.5 percent.

By comparison, New York City’s positivity rate is less than one percent.