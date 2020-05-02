Health officials expect slight case rise as restaurants open Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Medical professionals are expecting a slight rise in COVID-19 cases as Memphis and Shelby County prepares to entire phase one of reopening on Monday.

Last week, local leaders announced that phase one of reopening the Shelby County economy would begin this coming week.

Although businesses will start reopening, Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Manoj Jain says people will still need to practice social distancing as they re-enter society.

“We do not want an exponential rise and that’s entirely possible if the public realizes we’re not going to go back to the same old ways of doing things,” Dr. Jain said.

Some municipalities, such as Bartlett and Collierville, have decided to take reopening into their own hands and will be allowing hair salons to open on May 6.