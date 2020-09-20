Health officials encourage people to get outside as some playgrounds reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High temperatures across the Mid-South feel more fall-like which means more people are enjoying the outdoors. Doctors are saying despite the comfortable weather, people must remain cautious amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As summer is winding down and the first day of fall is days away, people are soaking in the nice weather. Places like Germantown, Collierville, and Bartlett reopened their playgrounds to eager children ready to hit the swings, as long as they maintain social distance.

Parents at the parks on Saturday said the kids needed this time to play outdoors. Many doctors agree that people should enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.

Also, Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease specialist, said spending time outside at a distance from others could help control the spread of COVID-19.

“The more outside that we are there’s a less risk of the spread of the virus compared to being inside,” Jain said.

However, he said people still need to take necessary precautions such as wearing a mask to stay safe as the temperatures drop.

“When you have lower temperature and lower humidity, the virus spreads much more than over the summer season,” Jain said.

Additionally, Dr. Jain said if you are going to be at the playgrounds this weekend, he encourages you to make sure you wipe down the equipment before and after your child uses them. He said the coronavirus isn’t the only bug you need to worry about this season.

“We’ve got to be very careful over the next two to four weeks as how the numbers will change. We are concerned that they may go up, and we don’t know what will happen with the flu season coming upon us,” Jain said.