Health officials confirm new Delta variant discovered in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed additional cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

According to health officials, a cluster of cases were identified Wednesday, June 9, and three new cases were confirmed on June 13. Another 14 cases are classified as probable.

The individuals who tested positive for the variant have not traveled outside of the United States. There were several who had traveled domestically, which health officials said indicates the Delta variant has arrived in the Mid-South.

One of the 10 individuals had been fully vaccinated.

Health officials said the new variant is 50 percent easier to transmit than the UK variant, which is currently the dominant strain in Shelby County. It’s believed that the vaccines provide 88 percent protection against this strain.