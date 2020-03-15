Health officials confirm 39 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State health officials confirm they are treating 39 cases of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, across the volunteer state.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health, Davidson County has 17 cases and Williamson County has 14.

So far, there are only two cases in Shelby County.

The department put out a list of which counties are seeing cases of COVID-19.

If you have an concerns or questions, you can call the Tennessee Health Department’s public information line at (877) 857-2945 or head to their website.