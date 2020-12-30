Health officials in Memphis ask public to be patient as vaccine given to first responders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials are asking the public to be patient as the COVID vaccine is given to first responders like police and firefighters.

Dr. Jeff Warren said Tuesday, at vaccination events for those first responders, a group of people saw what was going on, got in line and demanded vaccines, even calling family and friends to join.

That takes vaccines away from first responders who need it. Warren said if the first responders don’t get vaccinated there’s a concern they could get sick and they may not be there when they’re needed. The health department has only appropriated vaccines for those groups currently.

After that, vaccines will go to people in nursing homes (residents and staff), then assisted care living facilities, then people over 75 with health conditions. The list will progress by age and need accordingly after that.

The health department will let the public know when vaccines are available for the rest of us.