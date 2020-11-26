Health experts explain how to have a safe Thanksgiving, amid the ongoing pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the Mid-South are preparing their Thanksgiving feasts on Thursday.

Health officials and city leaders have been advising for weeks your gathering this year should look different due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The Shelby County Health Department encouraged people when hosting gatherings to limit the group size to less than 10 people and no more than two households.

On Wednesday afternoon Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Baptist Memorial, showed us the COVID-19 hotspot map of the country.

“It’s a little warmer around us really in the Mid-South area then it has been,” Threlkeld said. “We were sort of on the edge of this strike here before, but it’s getting a bit worse here where we are, true to form that’s what we see in the numbers.”

The Shelby County and City of Memphis Joint COVID-19 task force released these tips should you choose to celebrate with people outside your household, which includes wearing a mask, limit contact with commonly used surfaces, and maintain your six feet of distance with guests.

” Spacing during Thanksgiving get togethers is going to be very important,” Threlkeld said.

The health department also advised using disposable plates and utensils.

“We’ve talked also about the fact that it may be warm tomorrow, in the 60s I think so if you can have that meal outdoors, with a light jacket then that is significantly safer than having it in a small dining room with a bunch of people crammed around the dining room table. “

Dr. Threlkeld also said just because you have been tested and it’s negative you are not in the clear. You can still be exposed after being tested.