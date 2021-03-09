Health expert: While new CDC guideline is ‘huge step forward’, it’s not an all-clear

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials say more restrictions are likely to be loosened in the coming weeks as more people get vaccinated. Slowly, but surely, those shots are going into people’s arms.

In Shelby County, health officials set a goal to have nearly 700,000 vaccinated by August. As of Monday, more than 122,000 had received their first dose which is more than 18 percent of the goal. More than 57,000 have received their seconds hot.

In all, more than 179,000 people have received at least on dose of the vaccine, and that’s more than 27 percent of the goal.

Health officials expect the pace of vaccinations to pick up as more vaccines are manufactured. The City of Memphis and Shelby County now have more than two dozen sites where you can get vaccinated.

Dr. Stephen Threlkheld with Baptist Hospital in Memphis said it’s all good news, but worried that people might mistake the CDC’s new guidelines as an all-clear.

“It does not extend to multiple households. It does not extend to people who are at high risk or people who live with folks at high risk. It still maintains that you should be careful, wear a mask and social distance in larger public settings,” he said. “But make no mistake, this is a huge step forward for society.”

Five variants of the virus have been detected in Shelby County. It’s too early to know how effective the vaccines will be against them.