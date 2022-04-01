MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is partnering with the National Civil Rights Museum to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of his life and legacy, the organizations are offering free tickets to the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday as it marks 54 years since Dr. King’s tragic death.

Like MLK’s efforts to overcome racial inequality, the department says they will highlight racism as a public health crisis at Monday’s event, stating this is the first step in bringing awareness to community issues.

The event will include a special tribute featuring a keynote speaker, performances, and the changing of the balcony wreath with a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m. when Dr. King was killed.

You can sign up for tickets online here.