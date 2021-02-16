Health department to open Covid-19 vaccination site in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced a Covid-19 vaccination site will be opening soon in the Raleigh area.

The site will be located at Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith at 3824 Austin Peay Highway and will begin vaccinating people starting next week. The health department said the new site will help them reach those in a previously underserved part of Memphis.

“Making vaccination accessible in all parts of Shelby County has always been the Health Department’s goal,” said Alisa Haushalter with the health department. “The partnership with Greater Imani Church will not only help us reach a geographic area where vaccinations were not previously accessible, it also achieves another important goal by making vaccination more available in underserved black and brown communities.”

Pastor Bill Adkins welcomed the opportunity to make a difference.

“Greater Imani Church is a servant to our community. We are excited and thankful to be able to help our brothers and sisters in the African American community who are at a greater risk to have access to this important vaccination effort. It is my hope that other churches also extend this opportunity to all of our people,” he said.

Appointments will be posted next week at the link here. Those who do not have access to a computer can make an appointment by calling (901) 222-7468.