Health department to offer Covid-19 vaccine at SWTCC Whitehaven Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department and Southwest Tennessee Community College will be offering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting this week.

The SWTCC Whitehaven Center is located at 1234 Finley Drive in Memphis. They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only starting Friday, February 5 through February 27.

Those interested in getting the vaccine will have the option to wait in a drive-thru line or go into the center to get their vaccine.

Appointments are available Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Only those eligible to receive the vaccine now should sign up. Shelby County is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, funeral homes workers and anyone over the age of 75.

Those who do not fall into these categories will not be vaccinated.

To schedule your appointment, call 901-222-7468 or click here.