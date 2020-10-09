Health department to offer $125 Kroger gift cards during COVID testing events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will be giving away $125 Kroger gift cards in an effort to get Hispanics and Latinos tested.

Health officials have been trying for months to slow the spread in these communities but haven’t seen the results they hoped for.

According to the health experts, Hispanics and Latinos make up only 6.6 percent of the population in Shelby County, but they account for 19 percent of new cases.

To encourage people to get tested, the Shelby County Health Department will be offering gift cards to those who attend one of their sponsored events during the month of October. The gift cards will be limited to two per household.

All testing will be free to anyone over the age of 13 while supplies last. Each person tested will be asked to leave an address and two telephone numbers so they can be contacted with the results of their test. This information will not be shared with outside agencies other than the Tennessee Department of Health.

The first event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 3825 Neely Road.