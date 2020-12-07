Health department shuts down 2 restaurants over COVID violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis restaurants have been shut down by the Shelby County Health Department for not being in compliance with the COVID-19 health directives.

The owner of T.J. Mulligan’s told WREG-TV, that he admits they probably were not in compliance when those inspections were made. His biggest concern is that he wishes he would’ve had more time to correct the issues before forced to shut down.

“It’s not a 3 strikes and you’re out deal. It’s a one strike and you’re closed,” Lee Adams, the owner, said.

Both T.J. Mulligan’s restaurants in Cordova, one on Houston Levee Road and the other on Trinity Road, are now closed as ordered by the Shelby County Health Department. Signs reading “this business is closed due to imminent health hazards” cover the front doors.

“At the end of the day, it’s my responsibility. So, it is what it is,” Adams said.

Adams says he believes it all started with a 3-1-1 complaint. WREG found, on November 19, someone made a complaint against the Houston Levee location, saying employees and customers were not wearing masks correctly and weren’t social distancing.

Adams says it wasn’t until November 30 when inspectors came to check out the restaurant. He says he didn’t know if they passed or failed until he saw their response to the 3-1-1 complaint a few days later saying the case was closed and the business was in compliance.

However, that Friday another set of inspectors visited both locations and saw things very differently.

“They found that customers were coming in without masks on,” Adams said.

Adams says he was told the inspectors gave them a warning and the clear to continue operations.

He says he immediately addressed the issue with his management staff that saturday morning.

But it turns out it was already too late to apply any of those changes.

“And then four o’clock on Saturday, the inspector just came in and handed us closing papers,” Adams said.

Adams says he’s not refuting the health department claims, but says he believes there should more clarity on what calls for a closure and what doesn’t.

“I think the health department is going to do what they have to do to get their point across, and I hate that it was my employees who will have to suffer,” Adams said.

Adams says nearly 50 employees are now going to be without work for the next two weeks.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can. We’re just trying to keep employees employed and do the best we can and obviously we fell short in their opinion,” Adams said.

WREG-TV reached out to Shelby County Health Department for clarity on what calls for an immediate closure and we’re still waiting for a response.