Health department looking for help to trace contacts of coronavirus patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- As we near 500 cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, the workload is quickly growing for the health department, as they try to trace the virus and quarantine those who may be infected.

But county leaders are afraid some people may be slipping through the cracks.

Every day, a team of about 20 to 30 people look at each case to find out who the infected person came close contact with, and who needs to be quarantined.

It's a tedious task that can be vital to fighting the virus. The quicker they get a lab result the quicker they can take action in the contact investigation.

But that’s the problem. Health Director Alisa Haushalter says sometimes there can be a six- to 10-day delay between taking the test and getting the results.

Until they get a positive result, they can't begin their investigation --- and that's where things are slipping through the cracks.

One area they're focused on is after a person is tested, and their healthcare provider tells them to remain isolated until the test results come back.

In the meantime, Haushalter said that person can notify everyone they've been in close contact with, and get them into quarantine. They should a let their employer know immediately.

The health department asks that employers let them know if they receive notice from an employee.

Haushalter said contact tracing is intensive, and she's looking to find 25 to 50 volunteers with medical backgrounds to join her team.

