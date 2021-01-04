Health department closes two drive-through COVID vaccine sites this week to focus on long-term care

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced they will focus their vaccination efforts this week on those residents and staff in “congregate settings.”

According to the health department, this includes residents and staff members at long-term care facilities who are part of the 1a1 priority group.

While the health department focuses on this group, the two drive-through vaccination sites at Lindenwood Christian Church and 1826 Sycamore View Road have been temporarily closed.

“We will announce later this week when and where drive-thru vaccination will resume for 1a1 groups, funeral/mortuary workers, and the 75+ population,” the health department said.

The health department said they have been receiving a number of calls from residents and may not be able to pick up the phone. They asked that if you are unable to get through to call back at a later time.

The Shelby County Health Department began vaccinating first responders and certain high-risk health care workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 28.

1a1 is made up of the following groups:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Home health care staff with direct patient contact

Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials