Health department director addresses Shelby County Commission amid rising COVID cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As the coronavirus case numbers keep climbing, the Shelby County Health Department director briefed county commissioners Monday afternoon.

Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter and the Shelby County Commission talked about everything from bars being closed to school reopening and testing backups.

“We also know that we continue to have some challenges with throughput in the laboratories, so some of the tests are not reaching the health department, the results, for somewhere between five to seven days, and we really want it to be less than 48 hours before we receive notification,” Dr. Haushalter said.

She said they will be watching the case count during the next 5-10 days to see if Fourth of July played a factor in infections.

Dr. Haushalter was also asked about pending litigation from businesses over the closure of some places classified as bars.

More than 40 places across the county were ordered to close because their alcohol sales are more than 50% of their sales.

“For those restaurants that really function as restaurants, they should pursue the appropriate license for the business they operate,” Dr. Haushalter said.

She said her team and the back-to-business group are exploring ways to make adjustments to the order to make sure those businesses that are essentially restaurants can operate.

“But that we still reduce the behaviors that we know contribute to transmission,” Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter said the Health Department will provide technical assistance when it comes to reopening schools.

“But ultimately, the schools submit a plan to us, we send it first to legal to make sure what’s proposed aligns with the health directive, and then Dr. (Bruce) Randolph or myself review it, then we submit it to the back-to-business committee, and they review it before we give final approval,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter said they have noticed more people, particularly younger people, wearing masks since they implemented the health directive.