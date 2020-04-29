Health department: 137 people test positive for coronavirus at Shelby County Jail

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said 137 people inside the county jail tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, WREG was told by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that the Tennessee Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collected samples from some employees and detainees.

They originally said the tested nearly 400 people, but on Wednesday revealed that only 266 people were tested. Of those, 137 tested positive.

Those detainees that tested positive were in specific pods at the jail, so it does not appear to be a widespread outbreak, authorities said.

As of Friday there were 1,757 detainees in the Shelby County Jail, 162 at Jail East and 62 at the Juvenile Detention Center. All detainees and employees at each of those facilities have been issued masks. Eight detainees have tested positive for coronavirus. Two were hospitalized and one recovered.