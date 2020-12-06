Heal the Hood making sure Memphis kids get Christmas wishes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Christmas approaching, a community-wide effort is working to ensure as many children as possible do not go without.

The Heal the Hood Foundation hosted a sort-of block party Saturday, collecting items for its 12 Days of Christmas campaign at the Walmart on Winchester Road in Hickory Hill.

Program Director Natasha Hill said the goal was to adopt 80 families, but the need is greater, leading the foundation to take on even more. So far, 100 children were adopted this year.

On this socially-distanced social Saturday, Mrs. Claus was also on hand as volunteers collected toys and other goodies sure to spread Christmas cheer.

The group donated bicycles, toys, games and made financial contributions, meaning more of our children will find something special under the tree for Christmas.

“Some parents are so relieved and so thankful, they end up crying because they say sometimes in some cases they wouldn’t have anything to give their kids this year,” Hill said.

In addition to gifts, this annual event is helping to improve relationships between police and the community, essentially building a bridge that stretches beyond the holiday season.

Betina Hunt, the CFO for Heal the Hood, is hopeful people will continue to show up and show out.

“We shop for the gifts, we wrap the gifts and then when we deliver them to the home they see the officers with gifts and not guns,” she said.

You can still give. Here is the website for the Heal the Hood Foundation.