Head of Trumann Police Department announces departure

TRUMANN, Ark. — The chief of police for the city of Trumann, Arkansas, announced he will be stepping down from the role at the end of the year.

In a news release issued Monday, Chadwick Henson said his last day on the job will be December 31. Having served as the police chief for the Trumann Police Department over the past eight years, Henson said he’s “moving on to another chapter” and will take a job in the private sector.

Henson’s full statement is below:

Over the past two decades, I have had the utmost honor of being a public servant. I have strived every day to assist and help the community members in their respective towns. Over the past eight and a half years, I have had the best job in the world, a chief of police. I have been humbled at my front-row-seat at the ability of citizens donning body armor to patrol their respective towns for little pay and fanfare.

Bearing the weight of over 50 pounds of gear around their hips and chest, they do their jobs because of the unspoken burden of wanting to help their fellow man. Although I am a chief executive officer bound to an office chair, I felt that I was part of a team making a small difference and I tried to carry some of their load. The men and women in this police department treated me with the greatest respect and allowed me to be a part of this team. I will leave a piece of my soul with the men and woman of the Trumann Police Department.

I want to thank my family, friends, citizens, city council, and Mayor Lewallen for their steadfast support. We have been through some trying times and some losses. I never forgot how this department lost Chief Richardson, Chief Blagg, and Ofc. Schimidt. As I pass their photos in the hallway every day, they remind me of the mission they passed on to us in their lives, that of servant hearts.

I concede that we may not have always agreed, but from the bottom of my heart know that I always put you first, even at the expense of time with my family. I would not go back and change any of it. The team of department heads in Trumann are some of the greatest men I have ever been around. Chief Kemper, Director Scotty Jones, and Captain Gary Henry are the backbone of the administration and have always treated me with equal opportunity to voice my opinion.

I am moving on to another chapter in my life, and I am eager to begin it. I will stay close to law enforcement, but my focus will be in the private sector in the coming weeks. It’s just too

good of an opportunity for me to pass up. Thank you for allowing me to continue to serve for all these years. In order to transfer the authority and equipment to the next chief, my last day as your Chief will be December 31st, 2020.

Chadwick Henson