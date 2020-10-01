‘He was best at unconditional love’: Obit for Charlie the golden retriever goes viral

GREENVILLE, S.C. (NEXSTAR) — “He was the best boy.”

That’s what Sallie Gregory Hammett wrote about her beloved golden retriever, Charlie, in an obituary that has gone viral.

“He was good at a lot of things, but he was best at unconditional love,” she wrote. “He taught everyone he met about loving people and always seeing the good in everyone.”

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

Charlie died of lymphoma on Sept. 13 at the age of 7 “after five months of bravery,” said Hammett. She called him her constant companion, “always there to greet her with some kisses.”

Hammett said Charlie “loved everything life had to offer” — except stairs.

“He hated stairs,” she said.

His favorite things were walking, swimming, smiling, “stick collecting” and “snoozing,” she said, adding that he also loved car rides, bananas and socks.

“He lived the very best life,” she said.

Hammett said Charlie spent his final days enjoying the beach, his favorite place.

“He relaxed in the Charlie-sized holes he dug himself and dove straight into the oncoming waves,” she said. “His last days were so happy and will be cherished forever.”

She said she and her family will think of Charlie “every time we open the peanut butter,” and they will miss him “every time we see a sock on the floor or pass a stick on a walk.”

“We will carry him with us everywhere,” she said.

Hammett asked that in lieu of flowers, “give all your pups some extra love in honor of Charlie.”

Her Twitter post of the obit has gained more than 111,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 11,000 times.