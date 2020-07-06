Harvard researchers think hot weather in South may contribute to COVID spread

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harvard researchers think hot weather in the South may help contribute to the spread of COVID-19, saying the disease could linger and recirculate through air conditioning.

The study compares the coronavirus to tuberculosis, another deadly disease spread through the air.

The question is, are droplets of COVID-19 small enough to linger in the same way as TB, or do they settle and fall to the ground like previously thought?

According to an article in the Harvard Gazette, “The states that, in June, are already using a lot of air conditioning because of high temperatures are also the places where there’s been greater increases in spread of COVID-19…”

Management with Choate’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Memphis say their customers certainly think so.

“It’s definitely been more noticeable people are wanting specifically something to clean their air,” assistant manager Brian Choate said.

He says business is up lately, mostly from residential homeowners calling for cleaning service.

But both he and local experts have questions about the science.

Baptist Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Steve Threlkeld says they need to study more of how much COVID-19 droplets linger in the air.

“There are some scientists putting forth the idea, this is more airborne than we thought before,” Threlkeld said. “There’ll be a lot of discussion about that coming.”