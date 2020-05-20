Harry who? Mississippi governor takes prank in good humor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves became the butt of jokes on social media after he was pranked during a live webcast over the weekend.

Reeves was reading the names of high school graduates aloud — but he came across one name that definitely turned some heads:



Harry Azcrac.

The governor read it aloud, paused briefly, and then kept going.

“Harry’s submitter has a bright future as a Simpson’s writer!” Reeves tweeted, also noting that he would be back online reading more graduates’ names: “Maybe even Ben — the pride of the Dover family.”

Reeves spokeswoman Renae Eze said Wednesday that the governor’s staff spent hours grouping almost 10,000 individually submitted names by school.

As for Harry Azcrac, she said: “We can probably say it’s not a real person.”