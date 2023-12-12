MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway has done it again.

Hardaway adding yet another transfer to the Tigers roster. This one a midseason add.

Make that an in-season add.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who helped Kansas State make it to the Elite Eight a season ago, picking Penny and the Tigers over a slew of other suitors including the likes of Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State and Kentucky.

The 6 ’10” Tomlin averaged over ten points and six rebounds last year in his first season at KState and was even better in the NCAA Tournament when he hit for 12 and a half points, five boards and two blocks a game for the Wildcats.

But Tomlin didn’t play this year for Kansas State.

He was suspended after a bar fight back in October then dismissed from the program despite the fact Tomlin had been granted diversion in the case.

As to when Tomlin will join his new team? He must first be accepted and enrolled at U of M. When that happens, he will be eligible immediately as a grad transfer.

We just don’t know how long that process might take but when it does, Tomlin will provide a serious boost to two of the Tigers big problem areas… rebounding and rim protection.