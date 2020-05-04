Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic

Hope, friendship, banding together to fight a deadly threat, an invisible force connecting everyone together. The themes of Star Wars are the same as our lives right now.

Just as the “the devil can cite Scripture for his purpose,” as William Shakespeare wrote in “The Merchant of Venice,” the Star Wars cannon is so wide, and deep, that you can fit most anything into it.

But just because Star Wars has an answer to everything, doesn’t mean it’s not the answer now. Has the wisdom of Yoda ever seemed more personally relevant when he warns that “Fear is the path to the dark side,” than at this time in our lives?

Star Wars, ladled out of the same narrative stew as older mythic stories, is the hero’s journey we are all on right now.

But Star Wars is also blessedly escapist. It’s both where we are, and something far far away from it.

So double down on Star Wars Day this year. Enjoy the fact that we finally we have a holiday that isn’t crippled by coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing.

And then choose whether you want to deepen your engagement by making it relevant, or just use it as an escape pod off the Star Destroyer. Or both. You must do what you think is right, of course.

On the planet that is farthest from the center of the pandemic

Want to celebrate Star Wars to forget all your coronacares away? Start with the canon.

The movies are just waiting, like old friends you can’t hang out with right now. Watch them over again, or have ’em on while you go about the day, just for the nostalgic comfort. This is a proven happy place.

The Star Wars television shows are in easy distance too, like the friendly neighbors you just wave to these days but are so nice to see. If you’ve held off on “The Mandalorian” or the animated series, enjoy them now.

If you’ve been waiting to introduce the movies to your kids — and they’re at least 5 years old — now is a great time to begin the training.

Want to celebrate further? Treat yourself to the childhood nostalgia of finding your favorite action figure on eBay and ordering. Or buy a Star Wars novel or one of the many non-fiction takes on the canon, from visual cross sections, to film stills to philosophy.

If this is your first Star Wars Day and you’re no lifelong fan, Christian Blauvelt wrote “Star Wars Made Easy,” which will get you up to speed.

More ideas? Go down a YouTube rabbit hole of Star Wars trivia, spoofs and fandom, starting with Topher Grace’s moving 5 minute super trailer of the first 10 films.

Or join a Facebook group or Reddit thread to geek out among the strangers who know you in at least one fundamental way that maybe even your spouse doesn’t.