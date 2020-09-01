Happy 901 Day! Three ways to celebrate all things Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 901 Day is upon and that means celebrating all things Memphis.

Here are three ideas on how to celebrate:

Take advantage of the discounts: A number of local businesses are offering discounts on Tuesday only so be sure to stop by on your lunch break or after work.

For a full list of discounts available, click here.

Volunteer in your community: Another way you can celebrate is to volunteer in your local community. There are virtual options available if you are concerned about the pandemic.

Volunteer Odyssey and Volunteer Memphis are great places to start.

Stream some Memphis music: We all know Memphis is all about some great music and why not stream it today while at work or in the car? You can’t go wrong with some Elvis Presley, Justin Timberlake, Otis Redding or B.B. King.

Of course, that’s not all Memphis has to offer. For more on Memphis musicians, click here.

For more information and ideas on how to celebrate, click here.