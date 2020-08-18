Handful of protesters march after Memphis teen is gunned down over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis pastor was hoping to have at least 100 people march with him Monday after a 17-year-old boy was killed over the weekend. Instead, only four people showed up, and just three marched with him.

Brandon Fleming, 17, was shot and killed Sunday on Boyd Street. Police still don’t know who shot him.

Rev. Kevin Brooks called for “anyone who believes that Black Lives Matter” to join him at 6 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School, where Fleming attended classes, and march to Boyd Street.He said the turnout was disappointing.

“How dare we just let things go on as usual ’cause that black life didn’t matter to black people, to Memphians,” said Brooks.

Monday’s turnout stood in stark contrast to the hundreds of Memphians who protested George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer earlier this year. Those who did attend Monday’s march had their own ideas about why more people didn’t join them.



“We see other things just as valuable as a life now. We don’t see the life as the most valuable thing,” said James Dekeopope.

That isn’t the case for Malcolm Robinson.

“When I see my son, I see Brandon and so that, to me, was enough to understand feel like he was family,” Robinson said.

Fleming’s death was one of at least nine shootings in Memphis this weekend. Had Fleming lived, Brooks said he had planned to take part in a program at his church aimed at combating violence.

“I’m not afraid of the pandemic of the coronavirus. I’m more concerned about the pandemic of violence that continues to plague us,” said Brooks.



Police are asking for tips in Fleming’s death. You can call 528-CASH.