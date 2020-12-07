‘Hamilton’ star to help raise money for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare COVID relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leslie Odom, Jr., one of the stars of the hit musical “Hamilton,” will be speaking and performing this week to help raise money for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

According to the hospital, Odom will perform some of his new material live after talking about his journey as a performer. He’ll also discuss health care and answer questions live.

The event will be held virtually on Zoom due to the pandemic. Tickets start at $25 and will get you into the meeting on Friday, December 11, at 11:30 a.m. For $75, you will get a $20 gift card to a local restaurant and the choice between Odom’s new book “Falling Up” or his new CD.

Tickets will be on sale until Wednesday, December 9. You can purchase online here or by calling (901) 478-0704.