Hallmark giving away free cards to help parents, students thank educators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hallmark is giving away one million cards this fall to help students and parents thank educators for their continued hard work during the pandemic.
Want to participate? All you have to do is fill out the form here and they’ll send you a three-pack of cards for you to send to your teachers.
The cards are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. They will be shipped in the next 30 days free of charge.
