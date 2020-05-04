Germantown backtracks on plan to open all personal care businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders clarified their reopening policy on personal care businesses Monday and announced some would not be allowed to open under phase one of the Memphis and Shelby County back-to-business plan.

However, the roll-out got bumpy when Germantown tried to enact a different policy than its neighbors.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris made the county-wide announcement about the directive, followed by the Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Randolph giving details about the guidelines.

“We are moving barbers and hairstylists into that phase [phase one]. However other close contact businesses like nail salons, massage businesses and tattoo parlors will remain closed,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

However, while Harris made his announcement, Germantown officials sent out a press release and posted on social media that all personal care businesses, including hair and barbershops but also including spas, waxing salons and nail salons, would be allowed to open.

“We’ll check with Germantown and make sure we’re all aligned and on the same page,” Harris said when asked about the differing policies.

Mayor Keith McDonald of Bartlett said all the mayors had a call Monday morning and he thought they were unified behind Harris’s policy.

“I didn’t hear anybody offer any objection,” McDonald said.

Around 3:30 p.m., Germantown officials backtracked on their decision, releasing a statement that said, “Per orders from Governor Bill Lee, we must adhere to orders set forth by the County Health Department.”

McDonald clarified why only hair shops would be allowed to reopen.

“The health professionals, they’re really afraid of the face-to-face,” McDonald said.

Under the guidelines, salons and barbershops will not be allowed to have people wait inside. Both staff and employees must wear face coverings and stay six feet apart. The rest of the guidelines can be found here.