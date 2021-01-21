Hail of gunfire outside Hickory Hill grocery store lands one man in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after a shooting incident outside a Hickory Hill grocery store sent customers running for cover.

On January 14, officers were called to the Superlo store in the 6500 block of Winchester after receiving calls of a shooting. Authorities said at least 20 shots were fired, with many of the rounds going through windows and nearby buildings.

Police records said 13 people were placed in harm’s way during the shooting. No one was hurt.

Several days later, a man told police he and two other men were the intended targets. He claimed that a known woman became angry with him and chased him down in her car before calling her boyfriend and another person to the scene to help her.

The intended targets were trying to escape through the parking lot when the suspects opened fire while driving along Winchester, the man said.

Officers believe the boyfriend was Qurderion Mosby, 22. He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.