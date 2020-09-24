Hackers hijack MLGW meeting on Zoom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A meeting of the Memphis Light Gas and Water board on Zoom was derailed Thursday morning when it was attacked by a hacker.

Shortly after the meeting started, someone took over the video chat, posting seemingly random videos, memes, and images that ranged from weird to obscene.

A spokesperson for MLGW said the utility’s IT team is taking steps to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

A representative for Zoom said in a statement that the company is “deeply upset” by incidents like these, and the company strongly condemned them.

“We have recently updated a number of default settings and added features to help hosts more easily access in-meeting security controls, including controlling screen sharing, removing and reporting participants, and locking meetings, among other actions. We have also been educating users on security best practices for setting up their meetings, including recommending that users avoid sharing private meeting links and passwords publicly on websites, social media, or other public forums, and encouraging anyone hosting large-scale or public events to utilize Zoom’s webinar solution. We take meeting disruptions extremely seriously and where appropriate, we work closely with law enforcement authorities. We encourage users to report any incidents of this kind to Zoom and law enforcement authorities so the appropriate action can be taken against offenders.”