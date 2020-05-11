Gyms reopen with restrictions in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The week just got a lot better for fitness fanatics or those trying to stay in shape in Mississippi.

On Monday, the state allowed its gyms like ATC Fitness to reopen with restrictions. Despite those, members who walked through the doors were thrilled to be back on the machines.

“We were cheering coming through the door. We were so glad to be back.”

It’s one of 18 around the click fitness clubs in Mississippi. Owners waited until state officials gave the green light to open all their locations.

“When we got the word from Tennessee we weren’t necessarily ready. We had to make sure that all of our locations were properly sanitized and we had all the correct PPE for the employees and then to abide by all the regulation,” said Spencer McDaniel, Co-owner ATC Fitness.

Along with temperature checks, members will also notice employees wearing masks and wiping down the equipment. Locker rooms have also been closed and workouts limited to an hour or less.

“I think that’s a typical time people workout, so it shouldn’t be hard for people to adhere to,” said McDaniel.

Members were just glad to be here and says it’s good for both body and mind.

Depending on what state or county they are in, gyms can only operate at 25 to 50 percent normal capacity. Hair salons have similiar regulations.