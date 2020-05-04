Gyms get ready to reopen under new operation requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gyms in the Shelby County area are getting ready to open their doors as phase one of reopening the local economy begins Monday.

David Ferguson, owner of Memphis Judo and Jiu Jistu on Stage Road, says he’s been preparing to reopen since the gym closed nearly five weeks ago.

He says a zero-tolerance policy will be put in place when it comes to ensuring the safety of his teachers and students.

“We deep cleaned all of our mats,” Ferguson said. “…We’ve been quite busy getting ready for this reopening.”

Ferguson says things in his gym will not be the same, though.

“You need to bring your own water bottle with you. You need to come dressed out. You need to know there are certain things you can and can’t do. You can come directly into class, do your work and then have to leave,” Ferguson said.

In a move to keep people protected, punching bags are being kept six feet apart, stripes cover the mats to encourage social distancing and sanitizers are in every corner.

Ferguson says he’s put much thought into how he wants to protect people from COVID-19 during this new normal.

“Us humans can adapt to just about anything. We really can and we’re going to adapt to this also,” Ferguson said.

Phase one of the Memphis and Shelby County back to business plan requires gyms to limit workouts to 45 minutes, regularly disinfect all equipment and limit occupancy to 25%.

Ferguson says while being closed has been difficult, the safety of his staff and students is his main priority.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything 100% the right way and until we get to phase two, we are very aware and conscious of every little thing,” Ferguson said.

Libraries, retail stores and restaurants will also be reopening Monday.