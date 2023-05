MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition Wednesday after police say he came to a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim went to the fire station at 4375 Willow Road at 1:20 p.m. He was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Police do not know where the shooting happened and did not have information on a suspect. They asked anyone with information to call 528-CASH.