Gunshot death under investigation in Arlington

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County detectives are investigating a death Wednesday morning in Arlington.

The sheriff’s office says a person was found with a gunshot wound at 5:45 a.m. in the 12400 block of Noble Oak Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there is no suspect information, and they did not identify the victim.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the death was considered a homicide, but said they are actively investigating. They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.