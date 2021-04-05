Guns stolen from vehicles prompt warning from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — About half a dozen firearms were among the items stolen from vehicles in unincorporated Shelby County in the past two weeks, leading county authorities to issue a warning about storing guns in cars.

The county has seen 35 vehicle break-ins in areas outside Memphis and its suburbs in just two weeks. Some of the guns were stolen from vehicles that were left unlocked, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reminded people Monday that Tennessee law requires firearms be “kept from ordinary observation and locked within the trunk, glove box, or interior of the person’s vehicle or a container securely affixed to such motor vehicle if the permit holder is not in the motor vehicle.”

They say the best practice is to never leave a gun unattended in a vehicle, but say if you do, follow the requirements of the law.