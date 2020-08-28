Gunman wanted after shooting at off-duty officer on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a gunman who shot at an off-duty officer overnight along I-40.

It happened near Jackson Avenue and police blocked off traffic for hours searching for evidence.

That officer was not hurt during the incident.

This is the second time in recent weeks officers have been shot at in that area. One suspect is already facing charges.

There have also been at least 50 interstate shootings since January.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.