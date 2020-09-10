Gunman wanted after shooting at gas station on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a gunman after he reportedly shot a man at a Memphis gas station around 11 Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim was at the Shell gas station in the 2400 block of Airways Boulevard when a man on a motorcycle pulled up beside him and fired several shots.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.