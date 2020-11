Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed following a shooting early Thursday morning in southeast Memphis.

First responders arrived in the 3200 block of Remington Trace around 2 a.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities said they believe the victim knew the gunman.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.