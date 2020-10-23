Gunman wanted after deadly Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting overnight in Parkway Village.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Cottonwood. When first responders arrived they located a male shooting victim who was transported to Methodist South Hospital for treatment. He did not survive his injuries.

Authorities said they do not have any suspect information. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.