MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disagreement turned violent overnight leading to a shooting that left one person dead in South Memphis.

It happened on Mason Street South of Crump Boulevard.

Authorities said the two individuals were involved in an argument, but didn’t say what it was about. One of the individuals then pulled a gun and started shooting.

The shooter is still on the run. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.