Gunman at large after deadly shooting at local apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly overnight shooting.
Dispatch received a call around midnight saying shots had been fired in the 2300 block of Pendleton at the Pendleton Pines Apartments. The caller also said a man was lying on the ground.
That victim later died on the scene, police said.
No suspect information was released. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
