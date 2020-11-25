Gun store sustains severe damage after overnight incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to an alarm call at a gun store in Grahamwood early Wednesday morning.

Police have not released any information on what happened, but dispatch confirmed officers were called to Accurate Tactical Supply at 3562 Summer Avenue around 2 a.m.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the front of the building. The wall next to the door was smashed in leaving behind debris.

This is a developing story.