MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News Channel 3 is committed to a Gun Safe Memphis and we are sharing one doctor’s warning. She says suicide with a firearm is having a devastating impact on children.

Over the past decade, the firearm suicide rate among young people has increased faster than any other age group.

Le Bonheur’s Doctor Regan Williams said it’s part of the reason guns surpassed car accidents in 2020 as the leading cause of death among children.

Williams said it’s important parents keep their guns unarmed, locked up and store parts like the the ammo separately.

“Even if your child is older and responsible, they still may make a bad decision in a moment and keeping their access to things that kill them will really help keep them safe,” she said.

If you need help and are experiencing a mental health emergency, call or text 988.