Gun instructors, advocates voice concerns over Tennessee’s push for permitless carry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial bill that would allow Tennesseans to carry guns without permits or training is passing through both chambers of state legislatures, but many people in the Memphis area are in opposition to the changes.

Some that are opposed includes gun experts who say they have concerns about safety. They say they are worried about people who are carrying a gun without training which could lead to a deadly mistake.

As this bill gets closer to becoming a reality, the concern is that more guns could be carried and used by people that just don’t know what they’re doing.

The permitless carry bill, first proposed in early 2020, would allow for both open carrying and concealed carrying of handguns for Tennesseans over the age of 21, with no permit required.

“The Second Amendment is clear and concise. It secures the unfringed right for law abiding citizens to bear arms,” Governor Bill Lee said.

For firearm advocates we spoke with, the idea of guns being carried and used by anyone without training is a bridge too far.

“I’m all for people carrying guns around. Educated people carrying guns around. Well-informed people carrying guns around,” Will Dougan, Chief Safety Instructor at Top Gun Academy, said.

Governor Lee’s office says the bill allows for more Second Amendment freedoms, while also cracking down on anyone who steals or misuses a firearm.

“We need to be increasingly vigilant and also enacted laws that strengthen our ability to protect,” Lee said.

The bill would boost firearm theft to a felony charge and mandate six months behind bars, up from the current 30-day requirement. While deterring gun thefts is a priority to leaders on both sides of the aisle, a perfect solution might not exist.

“You can make it one day or a hundred years, it really doesn’t matter to them. They are more concerned about getting what they want,” Dougan said.

The permitless carry bill is currently working through both Tennessee house and Senate Committees, and it appears likely to become a law.

Gun experts say they hope that residents will still pursue training and safety courses, even if it’s not required.

“If you’re going to get do it, get training. Get hours and hours of education,” Dougan said.

As we mentioned, this bill is working its way through the process of becoming a law, and we’ll continue to follow this story.