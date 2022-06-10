MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been taken into custody after a gun was discharged at Byhalia High School, according to the Marshall County School District.

It happened on the school’s campus on Thursday morning.

No student, staff, nor faculty member was injured during the incident, the district said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released due to the suspect being a minor.

The district’s police department is working along with the Byhalia City Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s department to continue their investigation.