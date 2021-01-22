Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — As many as 15,000 National Guard members are preparing to leave Washington, D.C., and head home now that the inauguration of President Joe Biden is over.

Enforcement agencies say the inaugural event went off with only a handful of minor arrests and incidents.

The National Guard Bureau said Thursday that of the nearly 26,000 Guard troops deployed to D.C. for the inaugural, just 10,600 remained on duty.

The bureau says the Guard is helping states with coordination and the logistics so troops can get home.

Guard forces were scattered around the D.C., helping to secure the Capitol, monuments, Metro entrances and the perimeter of central D.C., which was largely locked down.