Groups working to bring virus testing to underserved parts of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Memphis and Shelby County, health specialists there will be a need for even more testing for the virus.

That’s why the Church Health Center, along with the city and count, is opening free testing sites over the next few weeks to serve communities where access to those tests can be difficult.

“We got to get the word out to understand how important it is,” said Dr. Scott Morris, founder and CEO of the Church Health Center, talking about is the importance of social distancing, and making sure everyone has access to COVID-19 testing, especially the under-served in Memphis.



“There are literally hundreds of thousands of people in Memphis that we’re talking about. There’s been very little testing in the poorest communities in our city so far,” Morris said.

For many, the cost of medical testing can also be a challenge. But at the new testing sites, testing will be free.



Dr. Jeff Warren is a family physician, city councilman and member of the city and county mayors’ COVID-19 task force, which is working to give the under-served more access to COVID-19 testing.



As the numbers of cases surge, he says more testing will be mandatory.



“The answer is, we need to have more free tests. That’s what the answer,” Warren said.

For now, both doctors agree that the best prescription for everyone is to practice social distancing.



“Right now I’m begging everybody to practice social distancing for your family, the people that you love,” Morris said. “This is our best chance for Memphis not to look like New York.”

Starting Monday, the Church Health Center in Crosstown will set up a drive-through for testing its patients by appointment only. Their staff will eventually set up other sites in Millington, Frayser and Hickory Hill.

