Groups hope to give away 20,000 free masks. Here’s where you can get one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteer Memphis is partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank to give away more than 20,000 free masks.

The mask giveaways started Wednesday in Westwood and Olive Branch, and will continue at several location in the city through Dec. 22. See the list below.

Anyone can pick up a mask, but those who also want food must register at https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/.

More information on the masks is at volunteermemphis.org/freemasks.

Where you can get a free mask

Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m., Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester Road, Memphis,

Saturday, Dec. 19, 9:30 a.m., Washington Chapel CME Church, 68 East Mitchell Road, Memphis

Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m, New Mt. Zion 13510 N. Main, Somerville

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m., Lagoshen, 490 Lagoshen Drive, Moscow