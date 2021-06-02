Group wanted in two separate carjackings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two carjackings and need your help identifying the suspects.

The first incident happened on March 17 on Pueblo Road. The victim in that case said three to four people carjacked them.

Less than a week later another person reported that three or four people carjacked them along Poplar Avenue.

Police believe it’s the same group, and that they frequent the Frayser area. If you can identify them, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528- CASH.